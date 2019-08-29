Browns Announce Kareem Hunt Underwent Sports Hernia Surgery

Kareem Hunt is suspended for the first eight games of the 2019 NFL season, but it doesn’t appear that’s going to matter after Thursday’s news. The Cleveland Browns announced Hunt had undergone surgery for a sports hernia and he would be out until Week 10.

Hunt was suspended for eight weeks after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The suspension relates to two incidents he was involved in, one involving a woman where he shoved and kicked her. That incident caused the Kansas City Chiefs to release him and the Browns took a chance on him this offseason.

Obviously it’s a blow that Hunt is injured, but since he’ll be suspended for eight weeks anyway, a return in Week 10 isn’t going to cost Cleveland much. The Browns took a chance on him after his off-field incidents so his season will now essentially become a seven-week tryout.

Hunt is certainly talented. He went to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2017 after leading the NFL in rushing. A multi-dimensional threat out of the backfield, Hunt rushed for 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He also caught 53 passes for 455 yards and three more scores.

In 2018, he was a key part of Kansas City’s offensive explosion. In 11 games he rushed for 824 yards and seven touchdowns, while hauling in 26 passes for 378 yards and seven scores.