Nets Forward Wilson Chandler Facing 25-Game PED Suspension

The Brooklyn Nets had themselves quite the summer in landing both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. One of their unheralded moves was signing forward Wilson Chandler to a one-year, veteran minimum deal to shore up their depth while Durant recovers from his Achilles injury.

Chandler was slated to receive a good chunk of the minutes available at small and power forward. That will change for the start of the season, as Adrian Wojnarowski reports Chandler is facing a 25-game suspension from the league for PED use.

Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler is facing a 25 game suspension for testing positive for PED use, league sources tell ESPN. The NBA is expected to make an announcement later today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 29, 2019

A disappointing blow for the Nets. While they may not be true championship contenders without Durant, Irving and the rest of their young core is still a team to be reckoned with, and Chandler was to play a part in their plans to surprise people this season. He’ll now miss over a quarter of the season.