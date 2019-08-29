Roundup: Hurricane Dorian Forecast, 100 Iconic NFL Photos, 22,000 AT&T Workers Strike

Sofia Richie, who partied in Vegas with Scott Disick and Kylie Jenner for her 21st birthday … Hurricane Dorian forecast … 22,000 AT&T workers across nine states go on strike … “Kentucky principal charged with 30 counts related to child pornography” … Bay Area landlord staged a home invasion to try to scare off tenants … Mel B’s ex-husband asks judge for child support raise, believing Spice Girls tour is a windfall … “Retiring Congressman to rely on pre-existing condition protections he voted to repeal” … Chicago woman was blocked from visiting son in critical condition from mass shooting for nine days … Shark Tank judge Kevin O’Leary was in a passenger in a boat driven by his wife that collided with another boat; two passengers in the other boat died … Ric Flair says now is the best time to be a wrestler since the Monday Night Wars … Controversial change to AP Stylebook.

100 iconic NFL photos [SI.com]

Highly regarded editor Jay Lovinger, who helped launch ESPN’s Page 2, died at 75 [ESPN]

An incoming Palestinian Harvard student from was deported after immigration officers found anti-American social media postings not from him but on his friends’ feeds [Crimson]

Rural schools are having difficulty attracting and retaining teachers [USA Today]

Are spies more trouble than they’re worth? [New Yorker]

11 things you didn’t know about Mark Twain [Mental Floss]

Donald Trump is squabbling with Fox News [WSJ]

Eddie Murphy and Jerry Seinfeld talking for 40 minutes

Joel Klatt on The Herd discussing a plethora of CFB stories