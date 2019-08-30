Roundup: Julian Edelman Scare; Alex Trebek Back; Joe Biden Stepping In It

Joel Schumacher estimates that he’s had 20,000 sexual partners … NBC taking the show on the road to Chicago … Miami Dolphins locker room revolt brewing … Now what’s Joe Biden done … Alex Trebek is busy filming his 36th season of Jeopardy … InfoWars loves to get kicked off of YouTube … Playing in the FIBA World Cup isn’t as appealing as it once was … People in Milwaukee should stop vaping … White House press secretary has some mugshots to outrun … What Apple, Google and Amazon were doing 20 years ago … Former Dallas Cowboys DE Ryan Russell is bisexual … Julian Edelman tweaked his thumb … Was that wrong, should I have not done that … The Ringer achieves peak ringer but it’s about Succession so …. Just a reminder that Christie Brinkley is 65.

Baseball, which is dying, has already died countless deaths. [Sports Illustrated]

Has there been an uninteresting person who has remained in the news as long as James Comey has? [Associated Press]

Jim Nantz narrates your sports failure has potential as a running series.

Hitting a ball into the ocean is always sad. I’m not sure if having Jim Nantz narrate makes it better or worse. (Sound on.) pic.twitter.com/SYDGCko0Yl — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) August 28, 2019

Every single one of these maps is complete nonsense and yet there’s nothing more fun to get worked up over. Weird.