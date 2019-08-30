Jadeveon Clowney Doesn't Want to Play for the Dolphins

Jadeveon Clowney is still holding out from the Houston Texans and is looking for a trade destination. Sadly for the Miami Dolphins, it doesn’t look like Clowney wants to play there.
Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle had the following report on Friday:
The Dolphins have been involved in trade talks for Clowney and were even considering including left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a deal for the edge rusher. But it appears Clowney doesn’t want to end up in South Beach.
The latest reports suggest the three-time Pro Bowler would prefer to wind up with the Philadelphia Eagles or Seattle Seahawks. Both teams have discussed a trade with the Texans, but talks with the Dolphins were further along.
Clowney is apparently willing to sit out regular season games until he finds a situation that suits him. At this point that would likely include a new contract and a new team. It’s also becoming increasingly clear that team won’t be the Dolphins.
