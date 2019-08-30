Jadeveon Clowney Doesn't Want to Play for the Dolphins

Jadeveon Clowney is still holding out from the Houston Texans and is looking for a trade destination. Sadly for the Miami Dolphins, it doesn’t look like Clowney wants to play there.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle had the following report on Friday:

One league source informed of Jadeveon Clowney's thinking reiterated that he remains adamant he doesn't want to play for the Miami Dolphins regardless of the trade discussions between Texans and Dolphins — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 30, 2019

The Dolphins have been involved in trade talks for Clowney and were even considering including left tackle Laremy Tunsil in a deal for the edge rusher. But it appears Clowney doesn’t want to end up in South Beach.

Clowney hasn’t signed his tender cause he doesn’t want to play for Miami. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) August 30, 2019

The latest reports suggest the three-time Pro Bowler would prefer to wind up with the Philadelphia Eagles or Seattle Seahawks. Both teams have discussed a trade with the Texans, but talks with the Dolphins were further along.

Clowney is apparently willing to sit out regular season games until he finds a situation that suits him. At this point that would likely include a new contract and a new team. It’s also becoming increasingly clear that team won’t be the Dolphins.