Jalen Rose On Building a School, Popularizing a Name, And Giving People What They Want

Jalen Rose is a ubiquitous figure on ESPN, from his appearances on Get Up, his co-hosting duties on Jalen & Jacoby, and his analysis on NBA Countdown. He’s also the founder of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, a tuition-free high school in Detroit that’s been changing lives since 2011.

Rose spoke to The Big Lead about the tall challenges of building JRLA, the subsequent successes, the weather balloon that was early podcasting with Bill Simmons, the rise of the name Jalen, and criminally underrated square pizza.

