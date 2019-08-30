Tyler Skaggs Family: Angels Employee May Have Been Involved in Death

When Tyler Skaggs died on July 1, the entire sports world stopped in shock. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher was 27, seemingly in perfect health and died without an signs of trauma or foul play. Now we know more, and Skaggs’ family has implied an Angels employee might be involved.

On Friday, the autopsy results were revealed and the medical examiner ruled Skaggs had a mixture of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system and that he essentially choked on his own vomit while intoxicated. Skaggs’ family released a statement about the findings that added even more to the story.

Statement from Tyler Skaggs family. His death was reportedly related to opioids and alcohol. pic.twitter.com/zgGknOIKAr — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 30, 2019

The full statement reads:

“We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol. That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much. “We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve and employee of the Los Angeles Angels.We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired Texas attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us.”

If it’s true an Angels employee was involved it would be an enormous story. It’s also something that might cause every team in Major League Baseball to monitor the activities of their employees on the road.