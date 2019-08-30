VIDEO: Streaking Packers Fan Tackled By Chiefs' Safety

The Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs played a preseason game on Thursday night at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes did not step on the field. One guy who did step on the field was this wannabe streaker who ended up getting tackled by Chiefs’ safety Harold Jones-Quartey. No word on whether this play was the deciding factor in Jones-Quartey making the final roster. Here’s video:

🚨STREAKER🚨 Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey lays out the shirtless guy. In his defense, that was some good speed. Might get him a spot on a practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mjjkCTXLQs — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 30, 2019

Harold Jones-Quartey (Chiefs #30) with perhaps a roster saving tackle on the Packers fan peaking in the preseason. pic.twitter.com/dch8Xxcw2L — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) August 30, 2019

Unfortunately, networks refuse to show these guys running on the field so we never get the quality footage we deserve to see. Photographers have no such policy.

So no we must ask – is this guy a team owner? If so, it would be the first time that an NFL team owner ran on the field and took his shirt off during a game. Will it be the last?

[Images: Getty]