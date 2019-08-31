Chargers Give Melvin Gordon Permission to Seek Out Trade Partners

The Los Angeles Chargers and Melvin Gordon have been in a staring contest for a few months. Gordon wants a new contract, and the Chargers don’t seem willing to meet his price. Things may be wrapped up soon, however, as the Chargers have given Gordon permission to seek out potential trade partners.

Some potentially big news for the #Chargers: They have given the reps for Melvin Gordon permission to seek a trade, sources say. He’ll explore his options, which include returning. But big few days. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

This is a big change from the Chargers’ previous stance, which can be summed up by, “If you don’t like it, that’s too bad.” They didn’t seem particularly interested in meeting halfway with Gordon, but appear to have realized Gordon could be a sunk cost if they don’t do something.

There will be a few suitors for Gordon, who is a solid dual-threat running back, rushing for 885 yards and catching over 50 passes last season. How much they can get for him in a trade remains to be seen, given the value of running backs in today’s game.