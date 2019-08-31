Check Out Jeff Long's Feet

The Kansas Jayhawks came from behind to beat mighty Indiana State this afternoon in Lawrence. Any football victory is welcomed for this long-suffering fanbase and 1-0 is a hell of a way to start a season. Athletic director Jeff Long, who was the first chairman of the College Football Playoff selection committee, used the joyous occasion to share a candid image of his feet poolside.

The Les Miles era is already super-weird.

There are two kinds of people in this world: those whose big toes are longer than the rest of the others and those whose isn’t. Long — we now know — is in the first camp.

Unsure what the best use of this information is, but important to keep it in the ol’ memory bank.