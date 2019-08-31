10 Best College Game Day Signs From Week 1

ESPN’s College GameDay is off and rolling and the signs are already top-notch. This week we got everything from angry Spider-Man fans, Chick-Fil-A debaters, Oregon shade, and some relationship updates.

Here are the 10 best signs ranked from Week 1 of the college football season:

10. It was only a matter of time:

9. Ouch.

8. Far from the best ever, but certainly a good one:

7. Some things just never go away, do they?

Still hurts for Oregon fans. pic.twitter.com/2mL8eAZXP3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 31, 2019

6. Impressive … I guess.

Married to the game 🏈💍 pic.twitter.com/6Ndkalud6s — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 31, 2019

5. Not my favorite song, but do appreciate the creativity here:

4. I mean, we can all agree on this regardless of which team we root for:

“Put Spider-Man back in the MCU” (Also, use a bold marker, everyone) #Gamedaysigns pic.twitter.com/xCnS03BiM0 — Cody Williams (@TheSizzle20) August 31, 2019

3. Just going to leave this here:

Best sign I saw today during College Gameday. pic.twitter.com/7ciqtXiDpH — John Kramer (@jakramer2) August 31, 2019

2. Yes, yes, he does.

The best college gameday sign I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/fWcB90J5NM — Miss Americana stan (@CourtneyB1209) August 31, 2019

1. We wish her the best of luck.

Best College GameDay sign. pic.twitter.com/7PKootisJ3 — James Kent (@Ochotexto19) August 31, 2019

And the season is still so young.