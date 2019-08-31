Contract Talks 'Intensifying' Between Cowboys And Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott has yet to be seen in a Cowboys uniform this summer, but that may soon be coming to an end. Adam Schefter reports contract discussions between Dallas and their All-Pro running back are “intensifying”, and the sides want to come to a deal by the end of the weekend.

Here's the news Dallas has wanted: Talks between the Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott are intensifying, with both sides aiming to wrap up a new deal this weekend, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

The Cowboys reportedly offered to make Elliott the second-highest paid running back in the league a few weeks ago, but the two sides have been fairly radio silent up recently. Jerry Jones seemed to accept the fact that it could carry over into the regular season earlier this week, but also seemed confident a deal would get done.

While it was fun to imagine the possibilities, this was always more of a “when, not if” situation. Elliott is indeed good enough to enter a holdout with two years left on his contract, and the Cowboys were indeed in the right to play hardball as long as they could to increase their leverage. The final contract details will be fascinating to see.