Florida State Blows Massive Lead vs. Boise State

The moral of this story if you’re an ACC squad? Don’t schedule neutral site games with the Boise State Broncos.

Less than nine months after their appearance in the First Responders Bowl against Boston College was cut short by weather, Florida State slated a match with Boise State in Jacksonville for Saturday afternoon. Preparations for Hurricane Dorian shifted the game to the Seminoles’ pad in Tallahassee, but the Broncos were undeterred.

Boise State erased two separate 18-points second quarter deficits at Doak Campbell Stadium, using a dominant effort to defeat the Seminoles 36-31.

For Boise State, it’s another sterling landmark for one of the nation’s most renowned mid-major programs. The hometown Seminoles, however, now have new, longer-lasting problems to deal with.

Last season’s 5-7 mark broke a postseason streak dating back to 1981. The FSU faithful expected to get things back on track in their home state against the Broncos. Instead, social media lit up with Tallahassee pessimists already looking toward the future.

Willie Taggart is going to make a pretty good recruiting coordinator one day… probably soon. — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) August 31, 2019

There was no team in the country that needed an opening victoory more than Florida State. The Seminoles blow an 18-point lead and lose to Boise State. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) August 31, 2019

Florida State’s offense at halftime: pic.twitter.com/xQJHCQcNzC — Billy Baggerly (@billybagman) August 31, 2019

FSU up 31-13, loses 36-31 to Boise State. Choke at The Doak. Year two for Willie Taggart is off to a brutal start. No bowl game last season for FSU, and now this game to open up the 2019 season. — Brian (@brianssportssh1) August 31, 2019

Seminole ineptitude reached its peak in the second half. Still clinging to a 31-26 lead, Florida State tried in vain to defend their territory. As Bronco running back George Holani fought through FSU defenders for a first down, the ball fell through his grasp. Two defenders had open space to jump on the ball, but their attempts to pick it up and run prevented them from recovering the ball at all.

Two plays later, BSU’s Robert Mahone broke through for a one-yard score that gave Boise the lead for good. It was part of a 23-0 Broncos run.

How did Florida State NOT recover this fumble??? pic.twitter.com/nzKQsmDgpD — Wager Street (@WagerStreet) August 31, 2019

Credit, at the end of the day, has to go to the Broncos. They endured relentless humidity in their trip down south, as well as a stadium change. Lightning strikes in the sunshine state likewise limited their practice slate. But a furious, unlikely victory has them once again think about crashing the New Year’s Six party.

The Broncos will continue their prowess on short rest, taking on Marshall in their home opener on Friday. Florida State remains at home to take on Louisiana-Monroe.