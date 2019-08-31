VIDEO: Hannah Brown and Demi Burnett Dance at Alabama Game

Hannah Brown didn’t find love on The Bachelorette, mostly because she picked a guy who showed up the first night basically in a relationship. Things are going to work out just fine though because, one, she’s got a lot going for her and her celebrity will open up plenty of doors.

Your CFB/Bachelorette/DWTS crossover content pic.twitter.com/fp4RkXjS5e — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) August 31, 2019

A noted Alabama fan, she was in the front row for today’s Crimson Tide stomping of Duke, and feeling the beat. For those of you unfamiliar with the show, her friend there is named Demi and she’s also a bit of a big deal in Bachelor world. Really the breakout star of Paradise so far.

Yes, I am ashamed I know so much about this. No, ABC could not have engineered a more effective crossover moment. Congratulations on getting it on a sports blog.