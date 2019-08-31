Seahawks Projected Starting Defense With Jadeveon Clowney Would Be Impressive

The Seahawks and Texans are reportedly deep in trade talks about Jadeveon Clowney. The former Pro Bowler has been locked in a tumultuous holdout battle with the Texans as he holds out from camp seeking a new contract; he also wasn’t happy that they designated him as a linebacker when they slapped the franchise tag on him this offseason, a lower price than if he was designated a defensive end. At this point, the relationship seems unsalvageable.

Well, if the Texans do indeed trade Clowney to the Seahawks, Seattle’s defense would once again resemble the legion of boom, only this time in the front seven instead of the defensive backfield.

Ziggy Ansah, Poona Ford, Jarran Reed and Clowney up front, Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright and Mychal Kendricks at linebacker. That’s a lot of talent, but also several question marks.

Ansah, who was acquired this offseason, is still working his way back to health. He was a double-digit sack man with the Lions, but he missed seven games last year and has been rehabbing from shoulder surgery and a groin issue.

In the center, Reed has been suspended for six games, but Ford has been a beast this preseason. When those two are together in the middle it could be a big problem for the opposition.

Wagner is arguably the best linebacker in the NFL and Wright is a former Pro Bowler. Kendricks is a question mark, having never lived up to the hype he had coming out of Cal.

Regardless, if you add Clowney and his ability as a pass rusher and run stopper to that group, you have a stalwart defense that once again is elite.

A lot still has to happen, like the two sides actually agreeing to a deal, but if it gets done, the Legion of Boom will be back.