Dolphins Trade Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills to Texans

Cut day has brought some big-time trades over the last few years. 2019 did not disappoint, as Ian Rapoport reports the Miami Dolphins are sending stud left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans.

Blockbuster: The #Dolphins are trading franchise LT Laremy Tunsil and WR Kenny Stills to the #Texans in exchange for a huge package of picks, including a first-rounder, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo, and @TomPelissero. The moves are contingent on players passing physicals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

This is a massive deal for Houston. They watched across the division as Andrew Luck retired after his team was unable to address their offensive line issues and he took punishment as a result.Deshaun Watson has undergone his own trials and tribulations in a similar timespan. Tunsil is already a good left tackle with potential to get even better. Stills gives them a legitimate WR2 who will stretch the field and take some heat off DeAndre Hopkins.

This trade could help offset the disappointing haul they got for Jadeveon Clowney. Dolphins players will probably be less happy about the trade after reports emerged on Thursday the team might riot if Tunsil was traded.

The Texans are sending a haul of picks to Miami in the deal. They’ll also send former third-round pick Julien Davenport and special teams ace Johnson Bademosi over to the Dolphins. Here are the full terms.