VIDEO: Northwestern-Stanford Is Your First Bad Beat of the Year

Northwestern was getting somewhere in the neighborhood of 6-7 points against Stanford depending on where you get your action. The Wildcats appeared destined for defeat but to deliver a cover for their backers when they took possession of the ball down 10-7 at their own 22-yard line in the final seconds.

But a Cardinal sack jarred the ball loose and it bounded way back into the Northwestern end zone. An offensive lineman had a shot at jumping on it for the safety and a likely 12-7 final, but whiffed, allowing Stanford to recover and, well, cover.

Gambling! It gives and it takes. That’s what makes it so fun.