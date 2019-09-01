Chiefs Sign LeSean McCoy To One-Year Deal

LeSean McCoy’s job search lasted roughly 12 hours.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the running back has signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, less than a day after being released by the Buffalo Bills. McCoy will fill the slot in the Chiefs backfield previously occupied by Carlos Hyde, who they traded to the Houston Texans yesterday afternoon.

Rapoport also mentioned that McCoy’s deal could be worth $4 million with incentives.

The Chiefs’ signing means that McCoy will reunite with head coach Andy Reid, who first mentored him when the two were paired as members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

McCoy is coming off a rough 2018 season with the Bills, where he posted a mere 514 yards rushing in 13 starts.