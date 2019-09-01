Kiko Alonso Traded to Saints for Vince Biegel

Kiko Alonso expected to be released by the Dolphins, even going as far as to clean out his locker, but as it turned out Miami was able to recoup some value for the veteran linebacker, trading him to the Saints:

Trade! The #Dolphins are sending LB Kiko Alonso to the #Saints, sources tell me and @RapSheet. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2019

The Dolphins got back linebacker Vince Biegel:

Saints sent Vince Biegel to Miami for Kiko Alonso, per source — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 1, 2019

Alonso started 15 games for the Dolphins last season and had 125 tackles and three interceptions. Biegel, a third-year outside linebacker out of Wisconsin, appeared in 14 games for the Saints last year.

Alonso is definitely a more impact player, but has a $6.5 million base salary this year. The Dolphins’ strategy, after we saw them trade Laremy Tunsil to the Texans yesterday, is pretty clearly that they are rebuilding for the future.