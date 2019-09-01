Chargers Break Off Contract Talks With Melvin Gordon, Won't Negotiate During Season

Melvin Gordon is still holding out from the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers as the 2019 NFL season is just a week away. On Sunday, the Chargers made it clear they’re done negotiating with their Pro Bowl running back.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco told reporters on Sunday he had informed Gordon’s reps that talks were done for now. They won’t negotiate during the season.

Telesco said the following:

“When or if Melvin reports, he’ll play this season under his current contract, and we’ll just revisit it after the season.”

Gordon would make just $5.605 million this season as the fifth-year team option on his rookie deal. The Chargers are their running back have gotten no closer to an agreement since Gordon began his holdout prior to training camp.

The Chargers selected Gordon with the 15th pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and he’s reached the Pro Bowl twice. After a struggle his rookie year, the Wisconsin product has picked things up, rushing for 2,987 yards and 28 touchdowns over the past three seasons. He has added 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns on 149 receptions.

During the 2018 season, Gordon rushed for 885 yards and 10 scores on 175 carries (5.1 yards per carry), while catching 50 passes for 490 yards and four touchdowns. He’s a fast, versatile back who can hit home runs when he gets into the open field.

The Chargers will struggle to replace that production this season.