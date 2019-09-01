VIDEO: U.S. Open Crowd Boos Novak Djokovic For Retiring From Match

Novak Djokovic didn’t look right Sunday night against Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open. The defending champion looked to be in pain throughout his prime time match with Wawrinka. Early in the third set, Djokovic retired from the match and the assembled crowd booed his decision.

Djokovic trailed 6-4, 7-5, 2-1 and had called the trainer to work on his injured left shoulder already. After losing a service game in the third set to fall behind 2-1, he walked over to Wawrinka to inform him he was retiring. The crowd was not pleased.

First the Indy fans boo Luck and now they boo #Djokovic for quitting the match #USOpen pic.twitter.com/uL65ZRxv2F — SamZee (@SamZComedy) September 2, 2019

That was a really bad moment for the U.S. Open crowd. Djokovic was in pain and struggling big time. He didn’t deserve to get booed.

If you watched the match, it was clear the 32-year-old Djokovic was not himself. Wawrinka was crushing the ball and playing incredibly well, while his opponent looked to be really struggling. Retiring was the right decision.

Djokovic and Wawrinka are good friends, so obviously the two understand each other. Djokovic wasn’t getting out of the match because he knew he was going to lose, he did it because he couldn’t continue.

Luckily, as Djokovic walked off the court a sizable chunk of the crowd cheered him, but it didn’t take away from the initial shock of the fans who booed him.