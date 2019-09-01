VIDEO: Justin Verlander Seeks Out Rookie Abraham Toro After No-Hitter

“Where the f— is Toro!” In the middle of celebrating his third no-hitter, Justin Verlander sought out rookie third baseman Abraham Toro, whose ninth-inning home run broke a scoreless tie and allowed Verlander to complete the no-hitter. Toro also got an assist on the final out. pic.twitter.com/6r6oRbx9Uj — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 1, 2019

Justin Verlander, an ageless wonder at 36, threw his third career no-hitter today, pitching a complete game shutout against the Blue Jays.

After completing the no-hitter, Verlander sought out his teammate, rookie third baseman Abraham Toro, who hit a two-run home run in the ninth to put the Astros up 2-0 and also assisted on the final out.

This is a cool moment from Verlander who, although he has been prickly with the media of late, is in the midst of a possible Cy Young season. It’s been a marvel to watch him compete at this level into his mid-thirties, and he shows no signs of slowing down.