VIDEO: North Carolina - South Carolina Tailgate Brawl

North Carolina beat South Carolina, 24-20, in the Belk Kickoff this weekend in Charlotte. The Tar Heels trailed 20-9 coming into the 4th quarter but mounted a vintage UNC comeback. Fans from both sides celebrated in the parking lot with a brawl that some online have dubbed “Chads vs. Brads.”

Are we certain this fight is from this year’s UNC – USC game? No, because there are no “Class of ’23” monograms visible on any of the polos.

USC vs UNC pic.twitter.com/SsOxfPo2ZG — Total Frat Move (@totalfratmove) August 31, 2019

You can see another angle of the melee on Reddit.

The Tar Heels won the game on the field in Mack Brown’s return to college football, but it’s unclear which side took the “W” in this melee.