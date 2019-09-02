Week 1 NFL Rumors [UPDATING]

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here. And we will be updating you all week long with all of the latest juicy rumors. Here is what is going on as we speak:

Monday, Sept. 2

Melvin Gordon started following four teams on Instagram

After getting permission from the Chargers to seek a trade, running back Melvin Gordon started following the Eagles, Raiders, Falcons, and 49ers on Instagram.

Melvin Gordon trying to slide up in those DMs. Just started following Eagles, Raiders, Falcons and 49ers on IG pic.twitter.com/KIxakwiLXf — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 2, 2019

LeSean McCoy’s Week 1 status

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is unsure if LeSean McCoy will pay this week against the Jaguars.

Reid says he will see if McCoy plays against Jacksonville. Says it will be determined by how much of the offense can he pick up and how comfortable feels. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 2, 2019

The latest on Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott’s deal is still reportedly “imminent” despite reports earlier today.

The way I would frame it is to say that Zeke’s camp indeed thinks a deal is imminent. The Cowboys want the public to think a deal is still far apart. https://t.co/hpm0NHXgxV — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 2, 2019

Wendell Smallwood is in demand

The Redskins, Colts, Jaguars, and Bengals all put a waivers claim on Wendell Smallwood this weekend.

The most popular player to hit the waiver system this weekend was former Eagles RB Wendell Smallwood. Four teams – the Redskins, Colts, Jaguars and Bengals – all placed a claim on him, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2019

Josh Jones is visiting the Bills

Former Packers’ safety Josh Jones is visiting Buffalo today.

Former Packers’ safety Josh Jones is visiting the Bills today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2019

Melvin Gordon does not plan to report for Week 1

The current plan is for Melvin Gordon to not report for Week 1.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon does not plan to report for Week 1 as he sorts through potential trade options during his holdout, according to a source. My understanding is only a new development would bring him in. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 2, 2019

