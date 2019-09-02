Week 1 NFL Rumors [UPDATING]

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here. And we will be updating you all week long with all of the latest juicy rumors. Here is what is going on as we speak:
Monday, Sept. 2
Melvin Gordon started following four teams on Instagram
After getting permission from the Chargers to seek a trade, running back Melvin Gordon started following the Eagles, Raiders, Falcons, and 49ers on Instagram.
LeSean McCoy’s Week 1 status
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is unsure if LeSean McCoy will pay this week against the Jaguars.
The latest on Ezekiel Elliott
Ezekiel Elliott’s deal is still reportedly “imminent” despite reports earlier today.
Wendell Smallwood is in demand
The Redskins, Colts, Jaguars, and Bengals all put a waivers claim on Wendell Smallwood this weekend.
Josh Jones is visiting the Bills
Former Packers’ safety Josh Jones is visiting Buffalo today.
Melvin Gordon does not plan to report for Week 1
The current plan is for Melvin Gordon to not report for Week 1.
We will update this post as more information becomes available.
Comments