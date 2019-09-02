VIDEO: Louisville, Notre Dame Achieve Rare Back-To-Back-To-Back Fumbles

Louisville and Notre Dame are in a much closer contest than anyone suspected in their season opener. The Cardinals have kept it very tight throughout the first half and were tied 14-14 with the ball when Jawon Pass fumbled and put Notre Dame in great position to score.

Great play by Alohi Gilman. Forces the fumble and recovers for Notre Dame! pic.twitter.com/GnNyVgYnkU — #FlashSZN (@ftbeard_17) September 3, 2019

Fortunately for Louisville Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book ran into his own lineman and coughed up the ball to Louisville.

And Ian Book gave it right back… pic.twitter.com/M2PEKDjzLY — #FlashSZN (@ftbeard_17) September 3, 2019

Given a second chance, Jawon Pass fumbled again. It was back-to-back-to-back fumbles.

¡¡3 FUMBLE CONSECUTIVOS!! Increíble lo de Louisville y Notre Dame.pic.twitter.com/rVrubDUUVW — Football (@LaloFootball) September 3, 2019

After the final fumble Notre Dame was able to score a touchdown and take a 21-14 lead into halftime. Ball security will be a topic of conversation in both locker rooms.