Jared Goff's Girlfriend Christen Harper Celebrates His Contract Extension

Jared Goff's Girlfriend Christen Harper Celebrates His Contract Extension

Jared Goff's Girlfriend Christen Harper Celebrates His Contract Extension

Jared Goff got a huge contract extension Tuesday night and his girlfriend, model Christen Harper, is celebrating. She took to Instagram to congratulate her boyfriend.

Check it out:

The Los Angeles Rams handed Goff a four-year extension worth as much as $134 million, with $110 million guaranteed. It’s an insane deal that shows the Rams truly believe in him.

The 24-year-old quarterback and his model girlfriend have been in a relationship for months, and were first rumored to be together in early January. She showed up to Super Bowl LIII decked out in Rams gear and they confirmed they were a couple in March. They went to the ESPYs together in July:

In case you're not familiar with Ms. Harper's Instagram page, you probably should be.

