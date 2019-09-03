Roundup: Kanye West's Earwax; Hurricane Dorian; The First Day of School

People are trying to figure out if Kanye West eats his own earwax … Seems like a problem that we can’t keep the Federal Election Commission’s lights on … Hoda Kotb returning to the Today Show … World-class URL here on a Bruce Arians story … Tragic California boat fire … Joe Biden seems content to blow this … Lonzo Ball found out he was traded via Twitter … Rafael Nadal remains resilient … Would be remiss if we didn’t observe Keanu Reaves’ birthday … There is nothing that hard seltzer cannot do … We would all like to hear the mountain of unreleased music Eddie Murphy has been making … Detroit Tigers minor leaguer dies after skateboarding accident … Hannah and Demi danced at the Bama game

Hurricane Dorian barely moved over the last 30 hours, hit the Bahamas very hard. [Yahoo]

Just a little tip for all of you parents making your first school lunches of the year. [ABC 11]

A nation passes out for rushing to say ‘but her emails’ too quickly. [NPR]

How Star Wars trailers lie to you.

This is the finest bit of sandwich acting on film and I won’t hear otherwise.