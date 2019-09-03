Roundup: Kanye West's Earwax; Hurricane Dorian; The First Day of School

Hannah Brown

Roundup

People are trying to figure out if Kanye West eats his own earwax … Seems like a problem that we can’t keep the Federal Election Commission’s lights onHoda Kotb returning to the Today ShowWorld-class URL here on a Bruce Arians storyTragic California boat fireJoe Biden seems content to blow thisLonzo Ball found out he was traded via TwitterRafael Nadal remains resilient … Would be remiss if we didn’t observe Keanu Reaves’ birthdayThere is nothing that hard seltzer cannot do … We would all like to hear the mountain of unreleased music Eddie Murphy has been makingDetroit Tigers minor leaguer dies after skateboarding accidentHannah and Demi danced at the Bama game

Hurricane Dorian barely moved over the last 30 hours, hit the Bahamas very hard. [Yahoo]

Just a little tip for all of you parents making your first school lunches of the year. [ABC 11]

A nation passes out for rushing to say ‘but her emails’ too quickly. [NPR]

How Star Wars trailers lie to you.

This is the finest bit of sandwich acting on film and I won’t hear otherwise.

