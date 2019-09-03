Week 1 NFL Rumors [UPDATING]

NFL

Week 1 of the NFL season is finally here. And we will be updating you all week long with all of the latest juicy rumors. Here is what is going on as we speak: 

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Ezekiel Elliott is on his way to Dallas

Shannon Sharpe says Ezekiel Elliott is on his way to Dallas to sign a seven-year mega deal.

Jordan Reed is expected to be cleared

It sounds like Redskins tight end Jordan Reed will be cleared for Week 1.

 

Monday, Sept. 2

Melvin Gordon started following four teams on Instagram

After getting permission from the Chargers to seek a trade, running back Melvin Gordon started following the Eagles, Raiders, Falcons, and 49ers on Instagram.

LeSean McCoy’s Week 1 status

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is unsure if LeSean McCoy will pay this week against the Jaguars.

The latest on Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott’s deal is still reportedly “imminent” despite reports earlier today.

Wendell Smallwood is in demand

The Redskins, Colts, Jaguars, and Bengals all put a waivers claim on Wendell Smallwood this weekend.

Josh Jones is visiting the Bills

Former Packers’ safety Josh Jones is visiting Buffalo today.

Melvin Gordon does not plan to report for Week 1

The current plan is for Melvin Gordon to not report for Week 1.

We will update this post as more information becomes available. 

