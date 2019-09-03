Roger Federer Eliminated From US Open By Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov beat Roger Federer (3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2) in the quarterfinals of the US Open. It was a great moment for Dimitrov as it was his first win over Federer, but a sad one for tennis fans who were hoping to get Federer – Nadal in the US Open for the first time ever. Instead, Nadal will have fresher faces standing between himself and a 4th US Open title.

No reason to look ahead though. For the 28-year old Dimitrov it was the biggest win of his career. He has now reached the second major semifinal of his career and he’ll play for a shot at the finals on Friday morning against 23-year old Russian Daniil Medvedev.