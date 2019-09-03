Shannon Sharpe: Ezekiel Elliott on Way to Dallas, Will Sign 7-Year Deal

This morning on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe received word that running back Ezekiel Elliott and his team are on their way back to Dallas and a deal is close. Sharpe added Elliott’s deal with the Cowboys will be a massive 7-year agreement.

"I received some information that Zeke and his team are on their way back to Dallas. It's going to be a 7-year deal and it'll be a mega deal, one that's going to shock a lot of people… I do believe Zeke Elliott will carry the ball on Sunday for the Cowboys." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/QHLyFeSrid — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 3, 2019

While seven years comes across as shocking, it really means nothing in terms of how much of it will be guaranteed. The specifics, which Sharpe did not have at the ready, will be key.

As soon as the Cowboys gets Elliott back in the mix, they will instantly become Super Bowl contenders. Elliott is the best running back in the NFL and this team goes as he goes. And it now sounds encouraging he will be on the field this Sunday to start the season against Giants.