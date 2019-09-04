Antonio Brown Has Finally Found a Helmet

With two failed grievances behind him over his inability to wear his old Schutt AiR Advantage (yes, the capitalization is theirs) and the regular season less than a week away, Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brownhas run out of options. Fortunately for him and Raider Nation, it seems he’s finally found a helmet that suits him and is well within NFL restrictions.

After the summer drama, Raiders’ WR Antonio Brown has opted to play this season in a Xenith Shadow helmet. Brown believes the Xenith Shadow makes him feel more agile and comfortable, and allows for better visibility. RIP, Schutt AiR Advantage. pic.twitter.com/dNFWO9Z8QD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2019

According to the Xenith company website, the Shadow helmet is among the top-rated helmets in NFL laboratory tests. The first Shadow units only rolled out this December, so A.B. should have no problem getting this one approved.

“It’s just, I only get one head and one neck,” said Brown, through the Xenith homepage.

Xenith was founded in 2006 by Vin Ferrara and is backed by Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore is among the NFL players who also wears a Xenith helmet.