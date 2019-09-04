Colin Cowherd: Cowboys Are Dak Prescott's Team, Not Ezekiel Elliott's

Ezekiel Elliott’s massive new contract has the NFL and sports media buzzing. On Wednesday, Colin Cowherd took a different approach to the discussion, pointing out that even with Elliott’s new deal, the Dallas Cowboys are still Dak Prescott’s team.

Check it out:

Ezekiel Elliott may have signed, but the Cowboys still run through Dak Prescott. “This has never been Zeke’s team. This is Dak's team… He saved the franchise.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/WRnKnEDHlA — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) September 4, 2019

Elliott was handed the richest contract ever for a running back. He got a six-year deal worth as much as $90 million, with $50 million in guaranteed money. Despite that new contract, the Cowboys won’t go anywhere without Prescott.

Cowherd claims Prescott will probably double Elliott’s contract because he’s the star and the centerpiece of the franchise. He also asserts Elliott is at least relatively replaceable with a backup, while Dallas wouldn’t win any games with Cooper Rush replacing Prescott under center. It’s a compelling argument.

The 26-year-old Cowboys quarterback is already a two-time Pro Bowler. In his three years as a starter he’s completed 66.1 percent of his passes, for 10,876 yards, with 67 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

These days in the NFL, you have to win through your quarterback. Frankly, the Cowboys do need Prescott to lead and be the guy, but they also need Elliott to help take pressure off him.