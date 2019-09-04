Ezekiel Elliott Contract Details Emerge

Ezekiel Elliott signed a massive six-year extension with the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday, bringing a holdout that had spanned months to an end. The numbers initially reported were as follows: six years, $90 million, $50 million guaranteed.

Now, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has more information. He provided some of the specifics of Elliott’s new deal, one that makes him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

Ezekiel Elliott Contract Details

Florio reports Elliott is receiving $36 million fully guaranteed. That’s $5 million more than last year’s third overall pick, Saquon Barkley, who received $31 million fully guaranteed. Elliott will go from making just over $750k to making $19 million in the span of one year. His signing bonus was $16.35 million, which isn’t notably high for a running back, but still a big-time amount of money.

2019 base salary: $752,137, fully guaranteed. 2020 option bonus/base salary: $19.8 million, fully guaranteed. $36.902 million fully guaranteed at signing. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 4, 2019

We’ll update as more details become available.