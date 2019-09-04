Eagles Reportedly Denied in Bid for Chargers RB Gordon

Strike one team off the list.

The Los Angeles Chargers have denied an offer from the Philadelphia Eagles which would send disgruntled Chargers running back Melvin Gordon to Philadelphia, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Did a little digging around on the Melvin Gordon trade market. To give you an idea of where it is, only offer I came across was from Philly. In that deal, Jordan Howard would go to LA, the teams would swap mid-round picks, and the Chargers would eat salary. LA obviously said no. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 4, 2019

The Chargers have given Gordon permission to seek out a trade after tabling contract extension talks until after the season, and according to Breer, only the Eagles have stepped up with an offer so far. In exchange for Gordon, the Eagles would have sent their own running back, Jordan Howard, to Los Angeles. However, according to Breer, trade talks were “more conceptual” than anything.

This is not the only deal the Eagles have tried to make for Howard this week; other reports indicate that general manager Howie Roseman has “put feelers out” for deals involving recent free agent acquisitions Jadeveon Clowney and former Eagles running back (and current Kansas City Chief) LeSean McCoy.

This still leaves the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Raiders as potential suitors for Gordon, who followed all three teams’ accounts on Instagram in addition to the Eagles’ own at the start of the month, fueling initial trade rumors.