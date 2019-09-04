Roundup: Walmart to Dramatically Step Back From Ammo Sales; Ariana Grande Suing Forever 21; Riots in South Africa

Walmart plans to dramatically step back from ammunition sales… Jonah Hill engaged to Gianna Santos… Trump administration diverts $3.6 billion from military for border wall… Trump congratulates Poland as it mourns anniversary of Nazi invasion… Chef Jose Andres mobilizes hurricane relief effort… Boris Johnson to call for snap election… Simone Biles breaks silence following brother’s arrest… South African riots kill five… Former American Idol contestant Haley Smith dies in motorcycle accident… Ariana Grande suing Forever 21 for $10 million… Chicago mayor to Ted Cruz over city shootings: ‘Keep our name out of your mouth’… Judge rules White House must give Playboy columnist Brian Karem his press pass back… Cherokee Nation names first ever delegate to Congress… Teenage boy goes blind after existing on Pringles, white bread and french fries… Leslie Jones bids SNL farewell
Ida and Louise Cook, Two Unusual Heroines of the Second World War [New Yorker]
The WNBA is Putting On Some of the Best Pro Basketball in America [New York Times]
Lana Del Rey Is the Benevolent Spirit Guide of Our Times [Ringer]
Inside the NFL’s Most Hyped Team [Bleacher Report]
