Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth Wore Throwback Outfits to Open NFL Season

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth opened NBC’s 2019 NFL coverage wearing throwback outfits. Michaels and Collinsworth went complete with vests and hats with “Press” tags on them.
Check it out:
The only thing missing were old-style microphones. That was a clear missed opportunity from NBC.
Reviews of the outfits were decidedly mixed:
NBC posted some behind the scenes footage of the outfits:
Al and Cris did this as a throwback to honor the NFL’s 100th anniversary. Obviously tonight they’re calling the NFL season opener as the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers, which is a classic throwback matchup.
It’s a big night, people. The NFL is finally back!
