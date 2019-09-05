NFL

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth Wore Throwback Outfits to Open NFL Season

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth Wore Throwback Outfits to Open NFL Season

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth Wore Throwback Outfits to Open NFL Season

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth opened NBC’s 2019 NFL coverage wearing throwback outfits. Michaels and Collinsworth went complete with vests and hats with “Press” tags on them.

The only thing missing were old-style microphones. That was a clear missed opportunity from NBC.

Al and Cris did this as a throwback to honor the NFL’s 100th anniversary. Obviously tonight they’re calling the NFL season opener as the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers, which is a classic throwback matchup.

It’s a big night, people. The NFL is finally back!

