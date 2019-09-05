Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth Wore Throwback Outfits to Open NFL Season

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth opened NBC’s 2019 NFL coverage wearing throwback outfits. Michaels and Collinsworth went complete with vests and hats with “Press” tags on them.

Check it out:

"I just keep thinking, would John Madden wear this?" -Cris Collinsworth pic.twitter.com/6dYB2FaPfT — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 6, 2019

The only thing missing were old-style microphones. That was a clear missed opportunity from NBC.

Reviews of the outfits were decidedly mixed:

This season is already off the rails pic.twitter.com/lOC06mMfJS — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) September 6, 2019

You: Dress for the job you want, not the one you have

Al and Cris: pic.twitter.com/TYM8WMGUJZ — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 6, 2019

BREAKING: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are dorks. — CD TundraVision (@TundraVision) September 6, 2019

Cris & Al Michaels wearing zoot suits pic.twitter.com/L0YLBQ65g3 — LosGeez (@LosGeez) September 6, 2019

NBC posted some behind the scenes footage of the outfits:

Al, Cris and Michele's look for #NFL100 kickoff? Absolute 🔥. Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the crew getting fitted for their period wear. pic.twitter.com/CegfgLUHMo — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 6, 2019

Al and Cris did this as a throwback to honor the NFL’s 100th anniversary. Obviously tonight they’re calling the NFL season opener as the Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers, which is a classic throwback matchup.

It’s a big night, people. The NFL is finally back!