Antonio Brown Confronting Teammates and Coaches Is Nothing New

Antonio Brown has been fined and is expected to be suspended by the Oakland Raiders before he’s even played a regulation game with the team. Brown reportedly got into a heated exchange, or tiff, with Raiders’ General Manager Mike Mayock in front of the team.

This isn’t the first time Brown has had an altercation with someone in his own franchise. His days with the Steelers featured nearly as many incidents as highlights.

Brown skipped practices and meetings near the end of his time in Pittsburgh and was suspended for the final game of the 2018 season. At a walk-through that week, he reportedly threw a football at Ben Roethlisberger near the end of an argument with multiple unnamed teammates.

Was told this afternoon by a source during Steelers locker room clean out that Antonio Brown threw a ball near/at feet of Ben Roethlisberger and walked out of practice. Post-Gazette reporting Brown skipped Sat walkthrough and expected to play Sunday. He didn’t. @TheAthleticPGH — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 31, 2018

That would end up being his final on-field confrontation with his longtime quarterback. Brown had previously chastised Roethlisberger on the sidelines late in a win over the Broncos in 2015.

Roethlisberger wasn’t Brown’s only sideline target. Last season he also had a confrontation with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. Before Fichtner, it was Todd Haley. And took out some frustration on a water cooler after Roethlisberger missed him running wide open in 2017.

#Steelers WR Antonio Brown didn't show up to team meetings and film review on Monday, per @EdBouchette. During Sunday's game, Brown got into a heated conversation with OC Randy Fichtner.pic.twitter.com/92qP8RdmNR — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2018

Angry Antonio Brown throws cooler on the sideline after not getting the ball thrown his way from Big Ben #Steelers #PittvsBal pic.twitter.com/55qC6JUUR0 — The Spotting Board (@SpottingBoard) October 3, 2017

Then there was the time that Brown, in a moment of joy, posted Mike Tomlin’s postgame speech on Facebook Live after the Steelers earned a shot at the Patriots in the AFC Championship two seasons ago.

If you’re not upsetting Antonio Brown, he’s probably upsetting you. Brown hasn’t even played a snap for the Raiders and they’ve already seen both sides.