Carlos Correa 'Likely' Switching to A-Rod's Talent Agent

Carlos Correa, the Houston Astros’ 24-year old shortstop, is changing agents. Correa, under apparent advisement from Alex Rodriguez, is reportedly likely signing with WME’s Jon Rosen. Correa made $5 million this year thanks to arbitration and he’ll be doing that again this winter and next, so Rosen will have a couple years to figure out what he’s doing.

Alex Rodriguez has been advising Carlos Correa on his future, sources tell ESPN. An agent switch often accompanies advice from outsiders, but going to an agency with no baseball business is unprecedented, especially considering Correa will be a free agent after the 2021 season. https://t.co/oUqAXmtAyo — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 5, 2019

I’m sure Rosen believes that if you’ve negotiated one contract, you’ve negotiated a baseball contract. Jacoby Brissett threw four passes last season and just got himself a 2-year deal with $20 million guaranteed. I’m pretty sure the guy who keeps Al Roker on The Today Show can handle the Houston Astros.

Correa was an All-Star in 2017 when the Astros won the World Series.