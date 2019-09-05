Drew Rosenhaus Working Feverishly to Repair Antonio Brown Raiders Rift

Antonio Brown had to be separated from Raiders GM Mike Mayock on Wednesday and that triggered much speculation that the mercurial wide receiver would never wind up playing a down with the Raiders. However, his agent Drew Rosenhaus is doing a media tour to try to repair the relationship:

Agent Drew Rosenhaus on @nflnetwork: “I’m confident we can get back to doing all the right things that the Raiders signed him for … My hope is there isn’t a suspension and I’m not aware of any as of yet. I’m working with them to try to and avoid this scenario." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

Just spoke to Drew Rosenhaus at Packers-Bears about Antonio Brown. He said he’s working with the Raiders to resolve the Antonio Brown situation. Rosenhaus couldn’t say whether Brown will be in uniform on Monday night, and that a decision from the team could come at any time. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 5, 2019

With regards to the fact that Rosenhaus wants to avoid a suspension, it’s because a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team would enable them to void Brown’s guarantees, a scenario that has happened on multiple occasions in recent NFL history.

The fact that Rosenhaus is being so public about wanting Brown back with the Raiders perhaps indicates that the receiver is willing to show some contrition here, but we shall see.