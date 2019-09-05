Drew Rosenhaus Working Feverishly to Repair Antonio Brown Raiders Rift

Antonio Brown had to be separated from Raiders GM Mike Mayock on Wednesday and that triggered much speculation that the mercurial wide receiver would never wind up playing a down with the Raiders. However, his agent Drew Rosenhaus is doing a media tour to try to repair the relationship:
With regards to the fact that Rosenhaus wants to avoid a suspension, it’s because a suspension for conduct detrimental to the team would enable them to void Brown’s guarantees, a scenario that has happened on multiple occasions in recent NFL history.
The fact that Rosenhaus is being so public about wanting Brown back with the Raiders perhaps indicates that the receiver is willing to show some contrition here, but we shall see.
