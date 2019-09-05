Josh Hart Found Out Lakers Traded Him on Twitter

Josh Hart clearly has some unresolved issues with the Los Angeles Lakers. On Wednesday he aired some dirty laundry on his podcast, essentially claiming everyone was miserable with the Lakers. On Thursday he took to Twitter to clear up the matter.

Here’s what Hart had to say about the Lakers:

I played my ass off for the purple and gold. Played hurt and never had an excuse. I’m truly grateful to the Lakers organization and I do understand the NBA is a business. But as a player you just want the courtesy of a phone call saying I got traded and not finding out on Twitter — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 5, 2019

I get his complaint, and on Wednesday’s episode of his podcast, Lonzo Ball was the guest and he said the same thing. Both of them found out they were traded via Twitter. While that sucks, it’s also the reality of sports these days.

Teams aren’t going to inform players that they’re traded before the deal becomes official, but by the second it becomes official Adrian Wojnarowski or Shams Charania will be tweeting it. Information moves at light speed these days. Guys truly can’t take that personal.

Hart, Ball and Brandon Ingram all have a chance at a fresh start with the New Orleans Pelicans.