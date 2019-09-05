Julio Jones Doesn't Seem Excited to Play Without New Contract

Julio Jones has done and said everything right. The Atlanta Falcons’ star receiver showed up to training camp and prepped while the club was reportedly working on a new contract for him. Well, that deal has yet to materialize just a few days from the season’s kickoff. Jones doesn’t seem happy about it.

Here’s what he had to say when asked if he was going to play during Week 1 without a new contract:

Julio Jones on his contract situation and being slowed today because he was sore from turf. pic.twitter.com/tcookJ3IUO — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) September 5, 2019

Jones clarified that he plans on playing but it’s clear the contract situation hasn’t made him happy.

The 30-year-old, six-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro led the NFL in receiving yards last season with 1,677. He’s still an elite wideout despite the fact that he’s entering his ninth season. He’s only under contract through 2020 and he’s obviously in a rush to get a new deal.

On his current contract, Jones is due to make $13.47 million in 2019 and $12.89 million in 2020. While that may sound like a lot, Jones rightly wants more long-term security and more guaranteed money.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said earlier in the week he’s upset the two sides haven’t come to an agreement on a new contract, but he’s still confident it will get done before Atlanta faces the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank told the @TheAthleticATL that the team and Julio Jones are “very, very close” to a deal and, “I’d be surprised and disappointed if we didn’t get it done this week. … I think it’s very reasonable to assume it will get done this week.” — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) September 3, 2019

There may be some added urgency now after Jones’ statements on Thursday.