Mike Mayock Has Succinct Message About Antonio Brown Status
Mike Mayock Has Succinct Message About Antonio Brown Status
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By:
|
Ryan Phillips
6 minutes ago
Antonio Brown and Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock are clearly at odds after an altercation on Wednesday. On Thursday, Mayock addressed the media and said Brown wasn’t in the team’s building and wouldn’t be practicing. He said he had no other update.
Here’s the video:
Antonio Brown, Mike Mayock, Oakland Raiders, NFL
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
Ryan Phillips
Ryan is a San Diego-based blogger who is a 10-year veteran of the sports writing world. He holds a journalism degree from Indiana University (yes he left San Diego for Bloomington, Indiana voluntarily). He has no pets and a crippling addiction to HBOGo.
More …
Latest Leads
43m
AB has now also had a public confrontation with a GM.
55m
Trent Richardson is most analogous case.
1hr
Hart found out he was traded on Twitter.
1hr
The team and Brown aren’t seeing eye-to-eye.
1hr
Not great.
2hr
I’ll give [autotag]Skip Bayless[/autotag] one thing: he sticks to his storylines. He’s a misguided nitwit, but he sticks to his storylines. (…)
2hr
From all accounts, it hasn’t taken very long for [autotag]Odell Beckham Jr.[/autotag] to acclimate to his new team and city in (…)
3hr
[autotag]Aaron Rodgers[/autotag] is a former MVP and Super Bowl-winning quarterback. He’s also State Farm’s bonafide NFL (…)
3hr
CBS’s Week 1 announcer plans.
More NFL
Comments