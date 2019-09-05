Mike Mayock Has Succinct Message About Antonio Brown Status

NFL

Antonio Brown and Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock are clearly at odds after an altercation on Wednesday. On Thursday, Mayock addressed the media and said Brown wasn’t in the team’s building and wouldn’t be practicing. He said he had no other update.

