NFL

Mitchell Trubisky's Girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher, Is Ready For Bears Opener

Mitchell Trubisky

Mitchell Trubisky's Girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher, Is Ready For Bears Opener

NFL

Mitchell Trubisky's Girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher, Is Ready For Bears Opener

By 56 minutes ago

By: |

Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears kick off the NFL season Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers and I’m sure he’s excited. You know who else is fired up? His girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher.

She posted the following to her Instagram stories Wednesday night on the even of kickoff:

Trubisky girlfriend

Yep, safe to say she’s pretty fired up.

Gallagher and Trubisky have been together for a while and have been posting pictures together on social media for the past few months.

Trubisky posted this a few months ago:

View this post on Instagram

Bears Gala 2019 💙🐻

A post shared by Mitchell Trubisky (@mtrubisky10) on

So the couple is very open on social media. Gallagher has posted a few pictures of them together previously:

View this post on Instagram

Go bears🧡🐻

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy 4th🇺🇸

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to my bestfriend! Love doing life with you💕

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

Hillary is a Kappa Delta from Florida State and a business student. She’s also very active on social media. Some examples are below.

View this post on Instagram

Turks🍉

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Somewhere on a beach🥥

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Kastaway🌸

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

10 years of friendship and still going strong💕

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Miss you already♥️🎓

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

living life on the ledge🌇

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

good day for a swim

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Just happy to be here ツ

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

On a Tuesday🤩

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Can’t wait for my little to get a little #rushthefam 🤩

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Sweet summertime🌺

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

🎉🎊

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

a girls bestfriend ツ

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy to be home ♡

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Life is better at the beach🍍

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

mood

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤 check out @georgiajewels give away

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Queen👑 love you🌟

A post shared by Hill (@hillary_gallagher) on

, , , , , NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home