Odell Beckham Jr.'s Rolls Royce is Browns Colors

From all accounts, it hasn’t taken very long for Odell Beckham Jr. to acclimate to his new team and city in Cleveland. While he has yet to play a snap for the Browns after spending the preseason recovering from injury, he’s already shown his appreciation for the franchise in the form of his Rolls Royce.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr’s Rolls Royce, parked out by the practice field. pic.twitter.com/j1mvM3eIZh — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 5, 2019

This is cool, and there’s truly nothing better to see as a Browns fan. As a non-Browns fan, I do have to say that painting a Rolls Royce that color should be a criminal offense. Browns orange isn’t objectively a terrible color, but a Rolls Royce is objectively too nice of a car to paint orange.

Anyway. Rejoice, Browns fans, for OBJ likes his new situation enough to paint his car team colors. As good a sign as any.