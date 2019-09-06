Antonio Brown Reportedly Called Raiders GM Mike Mayock a 'Cracker' and 'Bitch' During Altercation

Leaks about the argument between Raiders WR Antonio Brown and Raiders GM Mike Mayock have slowly dripped out over the last 18 hours like a faucet handle you just can’t quite turn tight enough. But now, a big leak has sprung, and it involves some racially-charged verbiage reportedly directed from Brown to Mayock.

During their widely-discussed confrontation at practice, Brown reportedly called Mayock a “cracker” in addition to calling him a “bitch”, according to Josina Anderson and Albert Breer.

In this story, @JosinaAnderson reports that Antonio Brown called Raiders GM Mike Mayock a "cracker" during the altercation. I heard (and mentioned this on T&R this AM) he also called him a "bitch" as part of his tirade. Big decision coming for Oakland. https://t.co/rwjFt4Exj1 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 6, 2019

Reports surfaced that Brown is expected to be suspended by the Raiders at a minimum and may ultimately even be cut. We haven’t gotten any further word about discipline stemming from the incident, but needless to say, this doesn’t paint a pretty picture for a reconciliation.

This argument stems from Brown’s displeasure about being fined in the preseason for missing time with the team while he tried to find a helmet he liked that was also approved by the NFL. Brown also suffered a foot injury from a cryogenic freezer treatment he underwent this offseason. Brown posted about his displeasure over being fined on Instagram.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he is working with the team to resolve the issues between Brown and Mayock, but if these reports are true, a lot has to happen before peace is made between Brown and Mayock.