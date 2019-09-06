Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho Will Battle for AEW World Title at Full Gear

Cody Rhodes will get his shot at the All Elite Wrestling world title, as the company’s executive vice president will square off with champion Chris Jericho. The two former WWE superstars will do battle at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 9.

🚨Match Announcement🚨#AEWFullGear

Saturday, November 9th – 7pm Local Start Time@RoFoArena – Baltimore, MD

AEW World Championship Match

CHRIS JERICHO defends his championship against CODY Tickets on Sale Tomorrow at Noon ET / 9am PT – https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/W3TPjQv1kT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2019

It will mark Jericho’s first defense of the belt after winning it at AEW’s last event, All Out. Jericho topped “Hangman” Adam Page to become the company’s inaugural champion. It’s worth noting, Rhodes has yet to lose in singles action with the company.

It was easy to project Rhodes as the first major challenger to Jericho’s belt. The two are arguably the most well-known names in the company for a wide audience. Putting the belt on Jericho was also a smart move as the company moves to being on TV weekly. Having a known commodity with the belt will certainly help viewership.

The only other match listed on the card at Full Gear features Jon Moxley battling Kenny Omega in a singles match.

AEW will begin broadcasting weekly on TNT starting on October 2. You can expect the first month of shows to feature Jericho and Rhodes hyping their Full Gear main event.