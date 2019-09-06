FOX Week 1 NFL TV and Announcer Schedule

The first NFL Sunday is just a few days away and there isn’t a dud on the schedule. Six of the games on Sunday will air on FOX and here is a look at their Week 1 broadcast schedule:

1:00 PM, ET:

Rams @ Panthers: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston, and Laura Okmin,

Falcons @ Vikings: Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman, and Shannon Spake.

Redskins @ Eagles: Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis, and Pam Oliver.

4:25 PM, ET:

Giants @ Cowboys: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Erin Andrews,

Lions @ Cardinals: Dick Stockton, Mark Schlereth, and Jennifer Hale.

49ers @ Buccaneers: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, and Lindsay Czarniak.

Here are CBS’s Week 1 plans.