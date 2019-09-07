New England Patriots Sign Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was released earlier today after a series of incidents in his short time with the Oakland Raiders. Now, he’s signed with the New England Patriots, per Adam Schefter.

Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

This is quite a turn of events. Many believed Brown’s market was sunk after all of his antics, and from what Brown himself has said, money seemed to be the priority, not team success. The Patriots were everyone’s guess because of their tendency to pick up troubled players and turn them into contributors, but there were many reasons to doubt it.

But it’s happened. Bill Belichick and Antonio Brown are now on the same team. What a time. Ian Rapoport has the terms.