Antonio Brown Requests Release Via Instagram After Raiders Void Contract Guarantees

The Antonio Brown rollercoaster continues. Two days after the Raiders reportedly planned to suspend Brown after an exchange with general manager Mike Mayock, and one day after Brown reportedly gave a heartfelt apology to the team and would play in Week 1, it’s only gotten crazier.
Adam Schefter reported this morning Oakland fined Brown $215,000, and subsequently voided all of his guaranteed money throughout his three-year extension, worth nearly $30 million.
Around the same time, Brown took to Instagram to request his release from the Raiders.
And that’s fine ! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines.Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. “I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.” Release me @raiders #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake
This saga started off unbelievable back in July when we first heard about his frozen feet. It’s somehow only gotten more so in the months since. At this point, it seems like the relationship between Oakland and Brown is beyond repair.
But if he is released, what team will take a chance on him after an audition like this? We’ll have to wait and see.
