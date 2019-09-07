Oakland Raiders Release Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown’s various antics have all come to a head on the day the regular season begins. After everything that happened, the Oakland Raiders fined Brown and subsequently voided all of his $30 million in guarantees. Brown asked for his release via Instagram, and has gotten his wish.

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

Brown’s talent is clear. But at this point, teams must consider when the talent no longer outweighs the headache. The Raiders traded a third and a fifth-round-pick for Brown over the offseason, and handed him a new contract extension as well. It’s all over now.

Someone will be interested in kicking the tires, no doubt. But if Brown can’t get with the program, it’s hard to imagine any team willing to bring on a player with his baggage, no matter how talented.